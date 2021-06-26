Daniel Scot Nelms

Daniel was a Napa Native, graduating from Napa High in 1984. He eventually left Napa and enjoyed living in San Francisco, Los Angeles and most recently Palm Desert with this children. Daniel's history in the Valley included working for the Napa Valley Special Olympics and finding success as a Realtor. He explored several other careers before finding his passion and starting his own Managementife Coaching Company, Evolve, where he assisted others.

Daniel enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. If you were ever in need, Daniel was always the first to jump in and help. His helpful heart wasn't limited to people, he rescued fur babies over the years and gave them a wonderful life. Daniel's most wonderful adventure and greatest loves were his two sons, Chip and Rocco. He dedicated the past decade of his life raising his boys and giving them all he could give.

Daniel is survived by his two children, Rocco & Chip Nelms; father, Jerry Nelms; sister, Kim Nelms; brother, Greg Nelms; nephew, Levi Olmstead; niece, Jami Kennedy (Olmstead); nephew, Braeden Scott; niece, Charlotte Scott and many great nephews, cousins, aunts & uncles. Daniel will join his mother, Priscilla Nelms and brother, Jeffrey Nelms, at their family burial site. Danny will be greatly missed by all who knew him and will forever be in their hearts.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the trust fund set up for Daniel's children. Checks can be made out to The Chip and Rocco Nelms Trust Fund or you can make online donations through their GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/chip-and-rocco-nelms-trust-fund