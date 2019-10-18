1927—2019
Danielle “Dan” Lucchesi died peacefully at Napa Senior Living on Tuesday October 8th in Napa California at the age of 92. Dan is preceded in death by his wife Caterina of 67 years and his daughter Donna.
Dan was born on September 11, 1927 in Lucca, Italy. In 1946 at age 19 with the support and guidance of American Army Sergeant Phillip Martin, Dan secured the necessary documents to board passage on a Red Cross cargo ship from Naples to New York. After gaining access to the US through Ellis Island he made his way to San Francisco where he met his wife Caterina “Kay”. Although Dan and Kay were born two miles apart in Lucca Italy, they met for the first time in San Francisco and were married in 1948.
In 1958 Dan started a successful tile and terrazzo business. His company was responsible for installing much of the BART flooring from Daly City to Concord stations. In 1962 Dan and Kay and their two daughters moved to Moraga where he lived until he retired. He enjoyed his retirement and traveling with friends in their RVs across the US. In 2011 they moved to the Meadows Retirement Community in Napa to be close to their daughter. In 2015 after 67 years of marriage Dan lost his wife Kay. After a short illness earlier this year Dan moved to Napa Senior Living.
Dan is survived by his daughter Diane Benfield and her husband Keith Benfield of Napa. He is also survived by his companion Lucy Abbott. Lucy was a very dear friend to Dan and they shared wonderful times together.
Dan was a gentle loving man and will be missed by all that knew him.
Special thanks to Krystal Smith and her staff at Napa Senior Living for their care and dedication.