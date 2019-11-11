1955—2019
Danny passed away peacefully at the age of 64 with his family by his side on October 31, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Lenore, former spouse and friend, Patty, and his precious children, Charles, Nicholas, and Demitria and son-in-law, Alex; and grandchildren, Dalia and Xavier. He is also survived by his siblings, Gloria, Alice, Petra, Frank, Joann, and Ozzie.
You have free articles remaining.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Geronimo and Ramona; brothers, Jerry, Sam, and Benjie; and sister, Stella.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Tulocay Chapel, 411 Coombsville Road, Napa. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life in honor of a marvelous son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The celebration will be held at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Avenue, Napa, from 1:00—4:00 p.m.