Danny Ray Horn

Dan was the oldest of four boys born on February 7, 1947 in Madera, California to Betty Lou and Thomas Ray Horn. While he spent the bulk of his childhood in Arkansas and Texas, his family relocated to the Mojave Desert in time for him to graduate from Antelope Valley High School in 1965. Dan met his first wife Helen in Lancaster and they had two children Daryl (1967) and Amanda (1969). Dan started walking the beat as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service when he was 18. In 1976, he became the youngest postmaster in California when he took the position in Bishop. He was elevated to another postmaster’s position in Novato in 1981, moving there with Daryl and Amanda. Dan loved the outdoors and his time in Bishop, returning for his annual opening day of fishing season trip with family and friends each year. Bishop always remained a special place in his heart.