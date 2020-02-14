1987—2020
Darius Bocage, 32, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on 2/8/20 in Napa, CA. Darius was born in San Francisco, CA. on 12/9/87. Darius grew up in Napa, attending local schools and graduated Napa High in 2006.
Darius was a die-hard Raider Fan, where he got his nickname Raider-D. He always had a bright smile and an open heart. He made friends easily and many became “family” to him. Darius was a hard worker and was a member of Laborers’ Union Local 261.
He was predeceased by his grandparents and Dad “Pops”, Butch Miller. He is survived by his Mom, Bonnie Miller, and siblings: Tim Miller, Bobby (Tasha) Gutter, DeDe (Craig) Lockett, Robert (Desirae) Hamilton, Jayne Skwarecki and Eric (Maria) Miller. Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends, including his best friend, like a brother, DeCory Burgess.
here will be a viewing from 10:00-10:45 a.m. and services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on February 19, 2020, at Hopewell Baptist Church, 3755 Linda Vista Ave. Napa, CA. 94558.