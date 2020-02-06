{{featured_button_text}}
Darla Ruth Amador
Gracie Solano

1956—2019

Darla Ruth Amador passed away peacefully in Redway, California, on December 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother Dolores Ruth Amador and father, Daniel Charles Amador. Darla was born January 24, 1956 in Eureka, CA. She enjoyed visiting her family and friends, taking trips, interior decorating, painting, and spending holidays with her two nephews, brother, and sister-in-law. She is survived by her brother Don Amador (Ellen) of Oakley,CA, two nephews, Jonathan of Oakley and Thomas of Santa Rosa.

Charitable donations may be sent to : Alzheimer’s Foundation of America—https://alzfdn.org/

