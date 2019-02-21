1942—2019
Darlean Frances Alaimo, age 77, a resident of Napa for over 50 years, went to heaven on February 18, 2019. She was born on January 30, 1942 in Oakland, California. As a young girl, Darlean spent time in Southern California where she had small parts in the iconic motion pictures Miracle on 34th Street and The Sea of Grass with Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn. Her family moved to Napa in the late 1950s where she built a beautiful family and remained throughout her life. She was a graduate of Napa High School in 1959 and worked for the Napa Valley Unified School District for over 20 years.
Whether she was your Mom, Grandma or Darlean, she was the epitome of selfless; her relationships and being there for her family was truly the light of her existence (along with her beloved dog Lily). She enjoyed trips in the motor home with her long-time partner Ray. Prior to health conditions, Darlean loved to “Visit” as she would call it, work in her yard, garage sale“ing”, and everything and anything involving family. There was never an activity her grandkids were in that Grandma was not front and center, offering her loving support. Darlean came into this world and remained, a genuine soul, truly being “present”, always asking thoughtful questions, and had the innate ability to love regardless.
Darlean is predeceased in death by her parents Elizabeth and Ralph Simas and her former spouse Jerry Alaimo. She is survived by her partner of 23 years, Ray Carlile, daughters Teresa (George) Altamura Jr. and Pam (Desmond) Woodward, grandchildren Katelyn Estudillo, Kyle Estudillo, Breeann (Richie) Espinosa, Desmond DJ Woodward, and her dog Lily.
She was one-of-a-kind and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held on 2/24/19 at 11 AM at Tulocay Cemetery.