Darlene Donna Logan passed away peacefully January 11, 2019. Darlene was born Darlene Donna Vraspir in Creston, Nebraska to Albin and Anna. She migrated to California and was a long time resident of Calistoga, CA.
Darlene worked in the hospitality industry which fueled her passion for collecting and maintaining an extensive collection of Antique Dolls and all things Victorian. She was active in the Antique world and sold in Petaluma, Santa Rosa and the Napa Valley.
She is survived by her nieces Julie Flood and Anastasia Hamilton of Oregon. Darlene has a niche at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa where she has been put to rest. Darlene loved animals and requested donations to Jameson Animal Rescue. They were instrumental in finding a loving home for her precious Annabelle.