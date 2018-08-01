Darlene P. Frye

1931—2018
Darlene Phillips Frye beloved wife, mother of 6, grandmother of 32 and great-grandmother of 42 passed away July 22, 2018 at the age of 86 in Vallejo, California. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 1:00 PM., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2590 Trower Avenue, Napa, California. She will be laid to rest at Tulocay Cemetery, Napa, California.
Darlene was born November 5, 1931 in Bakersfield, California. She was the youngest daughter of the late Ell Zenas and Martha Elizabeth Young Phillips.
Preceding her in death are her parents, older brother Elbert Phillips and older sisters Violet Close, Jean Micheletti and Irene Sumner. Currently her younger brother, Daniel Phillips, resides in Atascadero, California.
Darlene married Burton L. R. Frye on February 20, 1949 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were blessed with six children. Debra Ann Crickmore, Stephen Lee Frye, Kevin Lee Frye, Aaron Lee Frye, Tracy Lee Frye and Twila Elizabeth Fisher.
Darlene worked as a Technician at Napa State Hospital and later received her degree as a cosmetologist. She was generous with her time and talents as she served as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Some areas of service included Cub Scout Den Mother of the Boy Scouts of America, music director, teacher, President of the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society organizations.
Darlene was loved and respected by those she worked with. She had a charitable heart and was an inspiration to all.