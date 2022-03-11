 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darrell Cox

1935 - 2022

Please Join us to celebrate the life of Darrall Cox. On: March 12 2022 at American Legion Hall 1240 Pearl St., Napa 11 AM TO 2 PM Ceremony with Military Guard, Rifle Salute and Flag Folding.

RVSP 707-479-6998 Reply By 3-8-2022

