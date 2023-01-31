Darrell Kvamme

March 14, 1948 - Jan. 28, 2023

Darrell Kvamme was an avid hunter and fisherman which he enjoyed doing with his son, grandson and nephew. Darrell and his daughter shared a passion for horses and loved being in the mountains trail riding.

He was a hard worker and started his own drywall business which he did for 50 years.

Family meant so much to him. He was a generous man and always there to help anyone that needed him. Darrell will be remembered and missed by everyone that knew him. Especially all the stories he told!

He is survived by his daughter, Tammi Jensen (Karl); son, Darrin Kvamme; and grandson, Riley Jensen; brothers: Ken, Jerry, David; sister, Shirley; and many special nephews, nieces and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bonnie Kvamme.

Please join us for his Celebration of Life, Sunday February 5, 2023 at 12:00 noon at La Siesta Village, Clubhouse, 4433 Solano Ave. Napa.

Arrangements under the direction of Treadway and Wigger Funeral Chapel.