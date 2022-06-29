Dave Smith

1950 - 2022

ST. HELENA, CA - Dave Smith passed away unexpectedly on May 31st from complications following a heart attack while in Detroit, Michigan. He was 72 years old. Dave was born in San Francisco and lived most of his life in the Bay Area. He graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1971 with a degree in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering.

Dave grew up playing piano, guitar and bass, and was inspired when he first saw a Minimoog synthesizer in 1972. Combining his love of music and engineering, he began a 50 year career designing electronic musical instruments. In 1974 Dave founded Sequential Circuits. In 1977 he designed the Prophet-5, the world's first fully-programmable polyphonic synthesizer, and the first musical instrument with an embedded microprocessor. Musicians all over the world coveted his beautiful instrument and 45 years later it is still considered the gold standard.

Recognizing the need in his industry for a universal interface, Dave led the development of MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) in 1982. He was awarded a Technical Grammy for this achievement in 2013.

Dave met Denise White in 1979. They married in 1989 at Meadowood Resort in St. Helena where they would make their home and start a family. Dave loved to travel the world with Denise by his side. He enjoyed skiing, scuba diving, live music, and time spent with friends. He also loved a good cocktail, and was known far and wide for his margaritas.

Cycling was a life-long passion and living in the Napa Valley provided the challenging hills he so loved to climb. This passion also brought him many wonderful friendships. Dave cycled solo and with friends all over the world. He completed the Ironman triathlon in Hawaii twice. To celebrate his 50th birthday, he rode across the USA in 28 days.

Dave's son Campbell holds close his memories of cycling through the French Alps with his Dad in 2014 and the thrill of watching the Tour de France together. His daughter Haley fondly remembers how he taught her to play the bass and the pride he felt watching her play with the St. Helena Jazz Choir combo and an indie rock band in college. Both his children remember with gratitude the many concerts and festivals they attended together as a family.

Dave lived an incredibly full and happy life, brought his easy smile and laid-back demeanor everywhere he went and left a huge and lasting impact on the music industry. But his family will remember him most as a loving and supportive husband and a very cool and fun Dad.

David Joseph Smith is survived by his wife Denise, daughter Haley (Andre Lazar) and son Campbell, sisters Noelani Sheckler-Smith (Bert) and Evelyn Smith, brothers Demetrio Smith (Jocelyn) and Robert Smith (MaryGrace), sister-in-law Lori White (Jay Noonan) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his sister Marianne Zeanah (2020), mother Lucretia Papagni Smith (2021) and father Peter B. Smith (1972).

In remembrance of Dave's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to MusicCares, UpValley Family Center, Napa Valley Vine Trail or your favorite charity. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.

