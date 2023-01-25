David A. Garden Sr.

SAINT HELENA - Steward of the land, metallurgical engineer, cattle rancher, lifelong punster, civic minded citizen, housing advocate, and dedicated Methodist, David Garden died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, one week short of his 93rd birthday.

Born in Berkeley, CA, he attended Thacher High School and earned an engineering degree from Lehigh University where he met his future wife, Nancy. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on December 28, with a family gathering in their beloved White barn. David also earned an animal husbandry degree from UC Davis.

After working in steel foundries in Ohio and Pennsylvania for many years, the Garden family, which now included five children, returned to the family property in St. Helena where David could fulfill his dream of becoming a cattle rancher.

Always aware of his wife Nancy's interest in music, he converted the carriage house on their property into an intimate performing arts space which has expanded the cultural life of the valley for 35 years.

David was a well-known philanthropist, one with a vision that his 20 acre property on Pope Street could be better used for the common good. Today that site is the location of the affordable housing complex, Stonebridge Housing, the Upper Valley Campus of Napa College, as well as Wappo Park.

He wrote countless letters to the editor expressing his views and ideas, sometimes controversial, on how to improve and sustain our small village he dearly loved.

He was a wonderful father who instilled the virtues of kindness, honesty, and compassion in his five children.He will be greatly missed, but our memories of him will live on.

David is survived by his wife, Nancy; and five children: Anne, Susan, Amy, David, Jennifer; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 11:00 - 12:00 at the United Methodist church in St. Helena.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Land Trust of Napa County.