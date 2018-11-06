David Allen Strachan passed away peacefully in Vallejo on October 4, 2018 at the age of 62.
David was born on October 21, 1955 in Vallejo, California to Dale and Gladys Strachan. He moved from Vallejo and graduated from Vintage High School and continued to live in Napa. He worked as a groundskeeper at Tulocay for approximately 25 years.
David is survived by his mother, Gladys who is now residing in England. He is preceded in death by his father, Dale Strachan.
A Scattering in the Pat Wiggin Memorial Scatter Garden section of Tulocay Cemetery is scheduled for November 9th at 1pm.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org