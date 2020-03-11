1944—2020
You have free articles remaining.
David Austin Brunson passed away March 3, 2020 at his home in Winters, California. David was a plumbing contractor in the Napa area for many years. He had a passion for horses and served in the Napa County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and inspired many of his grandchildren to serve in law enforcement and the military.
David is survived by his wife, Helen Louise Brunson; children, Randy Brunson Sr. (Lynette), Angela Hofstrand (Jeff), Tammy Ethington (Paul); Christina Brunson; eighteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 435 Anderson St, Winters, California. Viewing is prior to service at 10:00 AM. Interment at Sacramento Valley National VA Cemetery, Dixon, California.