1949—2018
David Bernard Tilton, 69, our beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend, died October 17, 2018, at home in Calistoga, surrounded by loving family. He worked in Respiratory Therapy at Saint Helena Hospital for over 35 years and had many passions and interests, including reading, hiking, music and sports (go Dodgers). A fun person to be around, he was also a deep thinker who had beautiful insights and wisdom. A fifth generation Californian, Dave is survived by his son Isaac, daughter Brooke (Rinaldo) Rousseau, and grandchildren Ruth, Makena, and David James, all of Napa. He also leaves behind sisters Joy of Solana Beach and Julie of Crestline, niece Chelsea (John) Wesselmann of San Diego, nephew David Lusby of Solana Beach, and many other family and wonderful friends, such as Cliff Bickford of Hidden Valley. “We cannot heave our hearts into our mouths,” as Shakespeare said, to describe how remarkable he was. A small gathering was held at his home October 21st, as he requested no formal services. Interment will be at Montecito Memorial Park in Loma Linda. “So we don’t look at the troubles we can see now; rather, we fix our gaze on things that cannot be seen. For the things we see now will soon be gone, but the things we cannot see will last forever.” 2 Corinthians 4:18