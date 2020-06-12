David C. Dugan

On May 23rd, surrounded by his loving family, Dave passed away peacefully after listening to his beloved 1976 Blue Devils Drum & Bugle Corps show.
Dave grew up in Concord, California, graduated from Concord High School in 1973 and attended Diablo Valley College.
Dave married his high school sweetheart and fellow Blue Devil, Brenda (Bingham) in 1977 and had 2 children, Alex and Siobhan. The family moved from Concord to Anaheim and then set down roots in Napa in 1988 where they built an extended family of amazing friends.
Dave's joyful spirit, contagious optimism, boundless energy and genuine interest in people made him easy to love. He was a fast friend to everyone he met. You could always count on Dave to have a chat and a good laugh.
At the age of nine Dave discovered his love for music when he joined the Concord Blue Devils Drum & Bell Corps. When the Blue Devils transitioned to a Drum & Bugle Corps in 1971 he became the first Drum Major. His years in the corps shaped his life in so many ways and led to lifelong friendships. Dave led the Blue Devils to their very first world championship in 1976, one of his most cherished accomplishments.
He then moved on to become an instructor and manager, working with the Blue Devils B Corps, The Blue Angels and The White Stallions. Dave's love of drum corp would surface again later in life when he became the Drum Major of the Jim Ott Brass Ensemble, performing at Raider Games, festivals and events throughout Northern California and a special appearance in 2015 before the start of Drum Corp International's semi-finals show.
Dave showed just as much passion and commitment to his kids activities as he did his own. He never missed a game, performance or an opportunity to cheer them on. He was a generous soul and loved pitching in however he could. For many years Dave volunteered as a football coach for Pop Warner, investing much of his free time and energy coaching his players on and off the field. Whether his players needed a ride, cleats, dinner, a listening ear or encouragement, Dave was there. He even gave many of his players their first job, taking them under his wing and teaching them his craft of hardwood floors.
Dave began his work career as a hardwood floor apprentice. Over time he became a journeyman and started his own business, Dave Dugan Floors in the Napa Valley. He took great pride in the artistry of his craft and he created beautiful hardwood floors in Napa and the greater Bay Area for 40 years.
Dave leaves behind his wife Brenda, son Alex, daughter Siobhan, her husband Pete Wheelan and grandsons Owen and Jameson. Brother Dan Dugan and wife Patty, sisters Dianne Benson and Debra Nakano, nieces Angela DenBeste, Synica DenBeste, Janine Holub, nephews Michael Dugan, Jerry Dugan and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Dave is predeceased by his mother and father, Vida (Holub) and Gerard Dugan, his mother and father- in-law Twila and Jim Jose and his brother-in-law Brian Bingham.
Dave loved a good party, so to honor his memory a celebration of life will be planned when it is safe to gather. If you would like to be notified when arrangements have been made, please email CelebrationForDave@gmail.com. His family asks that donations be made in his memory to his beloved Concord Blue Devils Drum & Bugle Corps, located at 4065 Nelson Ave. Concord CA 94520.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.