David C. Dugan

Dave showed just as much passion and commitment to his kids activities as he did his own. He never missed a game, performance or an opportunity to cheer them on. He was a generous soul and loved pitching in however he could. For many years Dave volunteered as a football coach for Pop Warner, investing much of his free time and energy coaching his players on and off the field. Whether his players needed a ride, cleats, dinner, a listening ear or encouragement, Dave was there. He even gave many of his players their first job, taking them under his wing and teaching them his craft of hardwood floors.

Dave began his work career as a hardwood floor apprentice. Over time he became a journeyman and started his own business, Dave Dugan Floors in the Napa Valley. He took great pride in the artistry of his craft and he created beautiful hardwood floors in Napa and the greater Bay Area for 40 years.

Dave leaves behind his wife Brenda, son Alex, daughter Siobhan, her husband Pete Wheelan and grandsons Owen and Jameson. Brother Dan Dugan and wife Patty, sisters Dianne Benson and Debra Nakano, nieces Angela DenBeste, Synica DenBeste, Janine Holub, nephews Michael Dugan, Jerry Dugan and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Dave is predeceased by his mother and father, Vida (Holub) and Gerard Dugan, his mother and father- in-law Twila and Jim Jose and his brother-in-law Brian Bingham.

Dave loved a good party, so to honor his memory a celebration of life will be planned when it is safe to gather. If you would like to be notified when arrangements have been made, please email CelebrationForDave@gmail.com. His family asks that donations be made in his memory to his beloved Concord Blue Devils Drum & Bugle Corps, located at 4065 Nelson Ave. Concord CA 94520.