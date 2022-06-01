David, “Dave” Evans

1937 - 2022

David, “Dave” Evans passed away May 2, 2022 from Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was 85 years old.

Dave was born in Rockford, Illinois where he grew up on the family farm. His parents were Barbara and John Evans.

He was a naval aviator serving in Jacksonville, Florida and Corpus Christi, Texas. In May, 1962, Dave was part of the naval recovery team which found and initiated the rescue of Mercury astronaut, Scott Carpenter, who had landed off course in the waters southeast of Florida.

When Dave retired from the Navy, he joined Western Airlines and, subsequently, Delta Airlines. He flew 29 years as a commercial pilot. He enjoyed 25 years of retirement, playing lots of golf and traveling the world.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kit, their daughter, Lisa Evans Sennott (Duncan), 2 grandchildren, Marley Sennott (15) and Jack Sennott (13). He is also survived by his brother Jack's wife, Dorothy, of Spring, Texas.

A private family service will take place at a later date.