1936—2018
David F. Helms, age 81, has been laid to rest in the Cayucos—Morro Bay Cemetery, San Luis Obispo County. Dave was born on August 27, 1936, to Theodore and Ada Helms of East St. Louis, Illinois. In addition to enjoying a lifetime of exploration and adventure, Dave was anxious to begin the next woodworking project. It was June 12 when his life suddenly came to an end, the project set up in the backyard shop, and the sound of the ocean beyond would now become memories of the past.
Dave earned a BS in mechanical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis and an MBA from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. He spent nine years as an officer in the Navy, primarily serving on submarines, including a tour as pilot of the Bathyscaphe Trieste. For the remainder of his career he worked as a civilian in the defense industry, often involved with Navy projects.
He is survived by Jane Drennon Helms, his wife of 53 years, and their children, David F. Helms Jr. (Laura) and Tanya Downing (Jeff) and his four grandchildren. Being Opa to Matt and Paige Helms and Dylan and Devyn Downing was one of his biggest joys.
A celebration of his life will be held in Napa the afternoon of Sept.15th at the home of his son and family.