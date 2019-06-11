Long time Napa resident, Dr. David H. Grover, died on May 19, 2019 at his home at Canterbury Woods, Pacific Grove, at the age of 93. He was born in New York, and spent his early years in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he met his wife, the former Marilyn Barnett, of Cheyenne, Wyoming. During World War II he graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and spent the next several years at sea as both a Naval Reserve and Merchant Marine Officer. He later earned degrees from Colorado State University, the University of Colorado, and the University of Oregon, and spent the balance of his career as an educator in several western states.
The family moved to Napa in 1972 when he was named Academic Dean of the California Maritime Academy in Vallejo. He retired from the state of California as a higher education specialist in 1983, and returned to the sea as an officer on a seagoing dredge.
After retirement he began a second career as a writer. He founded Western Maritime Press, based in Napa, and wrote six books on maritime history. He previously had written two books on western history and in the three decades after retirement produced numerous articles on maritime and naval history, several of which were co-authored with his children and grandchildren.
He and his wife Marilyn were active parishioners at St. Mary's Episcopal Church until 2016 when they moved to the Episcopal senior community in Pacific Grove.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marilyn: his daughters Gretchen MacDonald of Talkeetna, AK, Dr. Jill Olla of Waldport, OR, and Becky Anderson of Calabasas, CA; three grandchildren: Dr. Casey Grover of Monterey, CA, Bonnie Knecht of Calabasas, CA and Veronica Anderson of Houston, TX; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Jeffery of Pebble Beach.