David H. Pinney
1949 - 2018
David (Dave) H. Pinney passed away peacefully at his home in Napa on August 2nd surrounded by family. A long illness cut his life short at the age of 68.
Dave was born on October 23, 1949 in Oakland to his parents, Jay Edward Pinney and Betty (Hudman) Pinney. He graduated from DeAnza High School in Richmond. At age 18 he was drafted into the U.S. Army as an infantry medic with the 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War. His military service ended in 1970 when he was awarded a Purple Heart for an injury sustained in combat. Upon his discharge from the service, he began a successful career in retail management before health issues forced his early retirement in 1998.
Dave was a devoted and loving husband and father who enjoyed being with his family and constant companions, Oliver and Jax. He loved spending summers at the family cabin on Donner Lake and working on projects around the home. He was a diehard 49ers fan and loved music, cars, and motorcycles. He will be best remembered for his love of the Christmas holidays and his over-the-top outdoor decorations that gained local notoriety.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Coreen, their son, Kyle, and daughter, Afton, both of Napa; brother, Donald Pinney and his wife Tricia of Bend, Oregon; twin sisters, Pamela Martin and Paula Ward of Livermore; and 6 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and mother.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the excellent care Dave received from Drs. Charles Clary and Edwin Chiu and their staffs at Kaiser Permanente, Davita of Napa, St. Joseph Home Health, ComForCare and Hospice by the Bay. Please email the family at pinnheads@sbcglobal.net for the date, time and location of services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Project Paws Alive, the Gary Sinise Foundation or a charity of your choice.
He will truly be missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.