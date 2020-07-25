David Lawrence Lucas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1950—2020

David Lucas was born the first son of Raymond and Ethel Lucas, on October 11, 1950 in Palo Alto, California. We lost David too early, on March 28, 2020. David was a dedicated employee of Lucas Pool Inc.

He leaves his devoted wife, Janis Lucas, five daughters, Kate, Becky, Wendi, Staci and Angela and their families//which, include 11 grandchildren.

Also 5 siblings, Tom, Susan, Don, Steve and Barbara and his mother Ethel Lucas. Along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

He is deeply missed and was loved and cherished by his family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held in the backyard of his home that he loved and labored in, when social gatherings are permitted.