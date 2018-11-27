1957—2018
David Lee Hanson passed away at his home by Lake Berryessa on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at the age of 61. He was born on January 25, 1957 in Berkeley, California and spent most of his adult life in Napa, California. David was often described as always smiling and as a person who cared more for others than himself.
If you ever got an ice cream cone from Bojo’s in the middle of a Napa summer or enjoyed any of the other splendors of the old Steele Park Resort, there’s a good chance you knew Dave Hanson. From ice cream man to security officer, Dave always approached those around him with love and respect. He was a great father, dog-lover, and a responsible member of the NRA.
David is survived by Lisa Hanson (ex-wife and best friend), Donald Hanson (son), Kathy Dybdahl (sister), Jim Hanson (brother), Carolyn Whalen (sister), and many other family and friends.
If you are interested in supporting the family with costs, words of sympathy, gifts, or other notions, please email Donald Hanson at: hanson.w.donald@gmail.com