David Lloyd Ward, a proud husband, father, grandfather, friend and winery master passed from this world the 28th of July. Born to Fred and Alice Ward on March 26, 1956, David was a fourth generation, life long Napan.

Raised with his brother Rick and sisters Nancy and Denise, David had fond memories of small town Napa.

Graduating from Shearer Elementary, Ridgeview Junior High, and Napa High School, David enjoyed basketball, baseball, marching band, and having fun with his friends.

After attending Napa College, Dave started his career in winemaking at Christian Brother's Mont LaSalle Winery. Thereafter, Dave worked at Louis Martini M Winery for thirty-six years till the time of his passing.

Dave married his high school sweetheart Lesa Spain in 1978. Together they were the proud parents of their son Ryan and daughter Jamie. During his last five years his granddaughter, Alice, became the gem of his life.

Respectful, friendly, and generous, Dave endeared himself to his long time friends and cellar workers.

Involved in Ryan and Jamie's band boosters, scouts, Kiwanis and Babe Ruth baseball, Dave was joyously supportive of his children's activities.

Dave enjoyed jazz music, barbecuing, cooking, and being daddy to his doggies Max and Buster, Bree and Maggi.

Dave's memorial service will be September 17th at 1 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Napa.

To honor his memory please make a toast to his life, and, to having more joy in your own.