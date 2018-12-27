David M. Duarte

1941—2018
It is with great sadness that the family of David Marcial Duarte announce his passing on Monday, December 17, 2018 at the age of 77. David will be remembered by his wife, Connie, three children – Dennis, Danielle, and Davin – and their family and friends.
On June 6, 1941, David was born in San Bernardino, California to Julius and Petra Duarte. He grew up with two younger brothers, living in various Southern California locations including Colton, Brawley, and Fullerton. Dave graduated from Fullerton High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was shipped to Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban missile crisis and spent time in Southeast Asia prior to the Vietnam War. After his military service, he worked in various jobs and studied architecture at the University of California at Berkeley. After working in drafting he began a career of more than 20 years in civil service, managing building projects and recreation services for cities including Richmond and Citrus Heights.
David was involved in his children’s activities including sports, Boy Scouts, and 4-H. During retirement, Dave joined the Napa Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars and studied guitar. In 2013 his heart had a catastrophic aortic tear, but he recovered to live an additional five years. During March of 2018, David was diagnosed with lung cancer and fought bravely until it metastasized. He passed away in his Napa home with family by his side. David is survived by his wife and children, his brother (Dennis), and four grandchildren (Ian, Colin, Isabel and Cole). A service in his memory will take place on Saturday, December 29th at 11am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church located at 2725 Elm St, Napa, CA 94558.