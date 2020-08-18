You have permission to edit this article.
David Michael Castorena

David Michael Castorena

1992 - 2020

David Michael Castorena

David Michael Castorena

1992—2020

David Michael Castorena was born in St. Helena CA, on January 22nd 1992. He passed away on August 10th 2020. He was a kind and generous man, who was passionate about music, friends and family, and comedy.

He is survived by his parents, Ted and Tammy Castorena, his nine siblings and nine niblings. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. An outside service will be held at Hopewell Baptist Church in Napa, CA, on August 22 2020 at 11 AM.

