David Pitcher passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022, at the age of 80. After David's birth in Los Angeles, his parents, Clifford and Gloria, moved to Napa where he grew up on their small farm-ranch on Redwood Road. After graduation from Napa High School in 1960, he enlisted in the Navy and enjoyed his service in the Western Pacific aboard the destroyer USS Chevalier as a Machinist Mate. David continued his long machinist career at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in 1964 until his retirement as a Machinist Instructor in the Apprentice Vestibule School. He was always proud that he was able to help shape the early careers of hundreds of apprentices.

It was while attending a friend and coworker's wedding that David met his future wife, Lois Beaman. Married in 1967, David and Lois raised their family in Napa. David was a devoted husband and father, he loved spending time outdoors with extended family and friends, camping, boating, and hunting. Always involved with his kids' sports teams, he was both a coach and a fan. David enjoyed home improvement projects and as a skilled craftsman in woodworking and welding, he loved helping family and friends with their own projects. David loved people, was unfailingly sociable, and was an enthusiastic and vivid storyteller.

David left an indelible mark on his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lois, their children and their spouses, Troy and Olga, John and Courtney, Craig and Holly, and Jinnifer and Anne, and grandchildren, Zachary, Lauren, and Taylor. RIP 5-Shot!

The family will hold a private service in the fall. Inquires can be directed to loispitcher@outlook.com.