1938—2019
David Rea Chambless born to Roy and Lillie Chambless on February 8, 1938 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma passed away peacefully at his home in Meridian, Idaho on December 15, 2019.
He met his future wife Analee Manasse in Napa, California and they married on September 10, 1960. Together they have three daughters; Veronica Chambless, Paula Chambless (James Mahlandt), and Trina Chambless.
You have free articles remaining.
He had a successful career in law enforcement serving as a Napa City Police Officer and Detective for 30 years. He had an impressive and detailed collection of historical guns, service badges and war memorabilia. As well as an appreciation of history, classic cars, trains, and planes.
He is survived by his wife of 59 loving years, their daughters, his son in-law, grandchildren; Nicole Mahlandt (Zach Burns), Brent (Alicia) Bowers, Lauren Mahlandt, David (Brittany) Danniel-Chambless, Keith (Melissa) Bowers, Jordan (Danica) Mahlandt, Kale’ (Tiffany) Akau, and Leilani Akau (Michael Irwin), and twelve great grandchildren.
A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at Tulocay in the spring of 2020. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.