With deepest sorrow, we announce that David Robert Colburn, age 67 passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, March 23, 2020. Those who knew Dave, even a little, lost a shining light in their lives. We know Dave is with his father and mother, Robert Colburn and Elinor Colburn. He is survived by his loving children, Tyler Colburn (San Francisco) and Jessica Colburn (Arkansas) and his brother and sister who will miss him greatly Robert Colburn (South San Francisco), Claudia Elling (Oregon) and Judith Arrow (Petaluma). David was the best Uncle ever and will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Dave was best known for his wonderful attitude and his honest carpentry work. Having spent almost 30 years in Napa and Sonoma County, there isn’t a building in downtown Calistoga that did not have his handy work in. A special thanks goes to all the doctors and nurses who helped Dave and his family through the journey at the Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center in St Helena. Dave was a fighter and beat cancer, but he was not able to keep up the fight. In lieu of flowers, donations and memories of David Colburn may be sent to David Colburn’s Family Trust/Tyler Colburn at 1967 32nd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94116.