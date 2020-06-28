David Thomson

During his early years (Great Depression) he and his family moved around Northern Calif a lot seeking employment, thus helping him appreciate that which he has. He graduated from Manteca high School in 1948. After high school he worked as a grocery clerk. During that time he developed an interest in folk dancing where he met his future wife Virginia, and married her on his birthday in 1951. They were happily married for 60 years before she passed in March 2012. Together they were avid folk dancers and attended many festivals and events throughout their years together. They also taught folk dance classes on their own.