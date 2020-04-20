× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

David Walter Bell

1931—2020

David Walter Bell died in Davis, CA on April 10th at age 88.

Born on November 12, 1931 in Tacoma, WA, Dave was the second child of Charles Langdon Bell and Barbara May Bell. He grew up in Oakland where he was part of the proud ‘49er class of Fremont High School. Dave served as a Navy pilot in the early 1950s, and often entertained friends and family with stories of landing planes on aircraft carriers. After his Navy service, he earned an architecture degree at UC Berkeley.

He married his wife, Pearl, in 1965 and moved to Napa in 1968 where he lived for 48 years. Dave enjoyed working in the Gordon Building above Bookends Bookstore where he designed buildings in the valley until he was 70 years old. In his free time he enjoyed reading books written in French and growing fruits and vegetables. Over the years, he won a few prizes for his vegetables at the Town and Country Fair and delighted visitors with cured olives and jams from his many trees.

Dave was active in the Kiwanis Club of Napa for many years; teaching children to fish and building numerous playgrounds around the valley. Four years ago, he moved to Davis. He was one who always told a good story. He will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held when his friends and family are able to gather safely.