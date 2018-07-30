1957-2018
David Gruening passed away on July 10, 2018, in an automobile accident. He was born in 1957 and attended Napa High School. David was a great husband and loving father. He was Scoutmaster of Troop 83, sponsored by St. John’s Lutheran Church in Napa. As Scoutmaster, he mentored over 75 young men of which 12 became Eagle Scouts. He devoted numerous hours to Relay for Life, Operation With Love From Home, and the Veterans Home of California, Yountville.
David is predeceased by his wife, Suzie, his parents, Bill & Donna Gruening, and father-in-law, Thomas Percy. He is survived by his son, Doug, his sister, Chris, brother, Dennis, his mother-in-law, JoAnne Percy, and many cousins, nieces & nephews. As well as, the families of St. John’s Lutheran, Relay for Life and the Napa Scouting community.
Memorial services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3521 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa, CA, on August 5, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Potluck will immediately follow in the Parish Hall.
To help the family with funeral expenses a GoFundmeDavidGruening account has been set up.