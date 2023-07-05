Sept. 29, 1942—June 11, 2023

SUNNYVALE—David Ybarra was born September 29, 1942, in El Paso, TX, to Pascuala Salazar Ybarra and Anatolio Ybarra. He died peacefully at home on June 11, 2023, surrounded by family.

He graduated Mountain View High School in 1960, then attended Foothill College prior to joining the U.S. Army in 1964. He served during the Vietnam era as Public Information Specialist in charge of public information offices of major U.S. Army units in Germany and The Infantry School, at Fort Benning, GA. After returning from service, in 1967, David continued his education, earning a B.A. in Social Sciences and a Secondary Lifetime Teaching Credential from San Jose State University in 1969. In 1974, he earned an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business. His coursework emphasized public sector management.

Prior to his retirement in October 2008, David spent most of his career in public service. He was a Sr. Management Analyst for Washoe County, Reno, NV (2004-08); Administrative Services Officer, Napa County, CA (2000-03); Production Associate, IBM Corp., San Jose, CA (1997-99); Operations and Personnel Manager, Transmetrics, Inc., San Jose, CA (1990-96); City Administrator, Calistoga, CA (1988-1989); Finance Manager, City of San Jose (1981-1988); Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, City of San Jose, CA (1980-81); Administrative Assistant, City of Sunnyvale (1975-80); Lecturer in the Dept. of Education, San Jose State University (1974); and Teacher of History and Literature, San Jose High School (1969-72).

He is survived by his sister Delia; two older brothers: Jack, and Ben; two younger brothers: Robert, and Danny; his wife, Joanne; daughters: Yolanda, Rebecca (Chuck) Sprague, Carina; and also, his three adoring granddaughters. He leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Luis and Andres; and his sisters: Helen and Patricia.

David will be remembered as a Renaissance man. He was a fine conversationalist, the family photographer, enjoyed the arts, was an avid reader, and history buff, especially military history.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for David Ybarra at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, at St. Simon Catholic Parish; 1860 Grant Rd Los Altos, CA. The Rite of Committal will follow on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Dr., Los Altos, CA. Details being handled by the Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary (408) 736-1315.

You may contribute to American Cancer Society, cancer.org/donate/memorial-giving.html, or your favorite charity, in David’s memory.