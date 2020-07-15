Dayna Kathryn Limpach (Bandrowski) passed away peacefully in Sacramento on July 6, 2020 from health conditions. Dayna was born in Alameda, CA on August 2, 1958 to Alex and Kathryne Bandrowski. She grew up in Napa, CA. Dayna attended St. Apollinaris Elementary, Justin-Sienna High School and San Diego State University. Dayna was a member of the Napa Swim Club, was homecoming queen at Justin-Sienna and was crowned Miss Maid of Napa County. She was also a member of Kappa Alpha Sorority at SDSU. ON July 16, 1983, Dayna married Scott Limpach at St. John Catholic Church in Napa. They lived in Elk Grove, CA and have two children, Katie and Carter. Dayna worked at the Elk Grove Education Association for over 20 years.