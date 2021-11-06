Deacon Charles Anthony Cancilla III

Deacon Charles “Chuck” Anthony Cancilla III, 78, returned to his heavenly home on November 3, 2021. His devotion to his family and his strong belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Deacon Chuck was born on June 22, 1943 in Canonsburg, PA to the late Charles A. Cancilla II and Angela Attanucci Cancilla. He was immersed in the Catholic community where he was a lifelong supporter his entire life.

After serving in the United States Air Force, he moved to California, met the love of his life, Patricia P. Rousseau, and they married on December 16, 1967. Together they raised five children with patience, discipline and humility. He taught them the importance of family, hard work, and serving your community.

Early in his career, he was a draftsman at H.K. Porter in Belmont, CA and then a salesperson for Responsible Sheet Metal in Sunnyvale, CA. Following his retirement, he was ordained a Deacon on June 19, 2005 at the Cathedral Church of St. Mary's of the Assumption in San Francisco. Deacon Chuck was a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Menlo Park, CA. Following retirement he relocated from Menlo Park, CA to American Canyon, CA and was a Chaplain of San Quentin, followed by serving his ministry as a Deacon at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and the California Veterans Home in Yountville, CA.

His magnetic personality, sense of humor and ability to relate to every one was appreciated by his ministry and many friends. Prior to retirement, Deacon Chuck served as a Spiritual Director for Cursillo, President of the St. Vincent De Paul conference and the St. Anthony's Padua Dining Room in Menlo Park.

Deacon Chuck was blessed with a large and loving family and is survived by his wife, Patricia of American Canyon, CA, his beloved Aunt Gloria Cancilla of Canonsburg, PA, sister Angela Long of San Jose, CA, and several nieces and nephews. Son, Robert S. Cancilla (Mary Marx) their children, Caitlin, Shane, and Kylie of Pleasanton, CA. Daughter, Marian J. Spalding (John) their children Julia and Ryan of Roseville, CA. Daughter, Julie P. Madariaga (Anthony), their children Tony and Amanda of Los Altos, CA. Son, Charles A. Cancilla IV (Milena) their children Juan Carlos and Sophia of Redwood City, CA. Daughter, Angela C. Percival (Tom) their children, Brian, Sam, Ethan, and Drew of Benicia, CA.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, November 11th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with the Vigil at 7:00 p.m.at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 6404 Washington St. Yountville, California. Mass will be held on Friday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 6404 Washington St. Yountville, California. A private burial with family will be held on Saturday, November 13th.

The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the St. Anthony's Padua Dining Room of Menlo Park, CA, the California Veterans Home in Yountville, CA and/or St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church of Yountville, CA. The Cancilla family is grateful to the Stanford Hospital healthcare providers for their outstanding support and devotion. Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com