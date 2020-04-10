Dean W. Morgan III

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1977 - 2020

Dean Welch Morgan III, age 42, of Marin County, CA tragically took his own life on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Casa Grande, AZ. His family is shocked and deeply saddened by his loss.

Dean was born on July 17, 1977 to Dean and Sandra (Greer) Morgan in the heart of Napa Valley, California. His father was a psychiatrist and his mother a math teacher. Growing up in Napa, Dean loved biking and fishing in the Napa River. After graduating from Vintage High School in 1996, Dean flew to Europe. He spent over a year traveling from country to country with only a Eurail pass, a backpack and his charm. Everywhere he went, he found new friends and places to stay.

Throughout his life Dean had many struggles, but he never lost his sense of humor or his ability to love and care for others. He could always brighten a room with a smile or a cleverly told story. It is not surprising that he thrived making his living working in the food service industry in Marin County, where he met many friends over the years.

Dean is survived by his sister Lori (John) Flanagan, niece Kylie Flanagan, and half-brother Jimmy (Ann) Johnson. He will also be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Dean was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. In honor of Dean’s wishes and due to COVID-19, a private, memorial service will be held for family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dean Morgan Memorial Fund: https://everloved.com/life-of/dean-morgan/donate/.