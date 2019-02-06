Larry Vernon Bailey 1935 - 2019 Feb 6, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Service will be held Saturday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m at First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa. Reception to follow. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Larry Vernon Baily Napa First Presbyterian Church Vernon Bailey Service Reception Larry Celebrate the life of: Larry Vernon Bailey Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Most Popular Napa Police investigating a possible homicide on Vine Trail; neighbors cite lack of lighting Reward offered, vigil planned for Napa homicide victim attacked on Vine Trail Napa County hits B Cellars with code notice over food service Two arrests, 12 misdemeanors and a felony: the story of a Napa man's busy Monday night Napa coroner IDs pedestrian killed on Highway 29 Wednesday night Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary promotion Pet tributes We know your pets are like members of the family. promotion Share your photos with the Napa Valley Register The Napa Valley Register welcomes your photographic contributions to the Faces and Places gallery, which runs every Sunday.