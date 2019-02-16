1968—2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Debbie Muir Grebenc announces her passing after a long and brave fight with cancer. Born in Edina, Minnesota and raised in Napa and graduated from Napa High School where she was active in swimming and concert choir. She moved to Montana in 1992 and settled in Helena in 1999. Debbie worked in the information technology industry for 30 years, but her passion for swimming led her to swim collegiately at St. Olaf College, teach and coach swimming in Helena. Debbie volunteered for the YMCA and served on the Board of Directors. She is survived by her husband Jerry, daughters Halley and Elsa, and a large extended family. A celebration of Debbie’s life will be held in late spring/early summer. Friends and family will be notified. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name can be made to: Prickly Pear Land Trust, PO Box 892, Helena, MT 59624.