Deborah F. Villas Dash
Nov. 9, 1949 - April 18, 2023
NAPA - Deborah Villas Dash, 73, of Napa, passed away unexpectedly on April 18. Before graduating from St. Helena High School in 1967, Her parents and her four siblings lived in Germany, Japan, and Hawaii as her Father Frank was a Captain in the Army. Later in life while living in Alaska, she earned a bachelors degree in journalism from The University of Alaska, Fairbanks, and pursued her passion for writing.
Deborah lived each day with an unmatched fervor for adventure, fueled by her curiosity. She had an insatiable appetite for knowledge and truly revered the planet and all its living things. If you knew her, you were well aware of her love of birds, bees and bugs. She marveled at the workings of nature. One of her many nicknames was, Queen of the trees. She was, and she knew them well. There was love in everything she did: The plants she grew, the birdhouses she tended to, the amazing meals she prepared, the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches wrapped just so, in wax paper, perfect for a snack on a hike… Lets not forget about the music. It wouldn't be long before she pulled you off of the chair to dance when she heard a song she loved. She touched and genuinely connected with people because of her open and absolute heart.
Dear to her, was her heritage and deep roots in the Napa Valley, that started in the early 1920's on Zinfandel Lane in St. Helena, with her Grandparents, Apolonio and Sophia Padilla.
Awaiting her is her husband, David Dash, brothers, Frank and Michael Villas, and grandson, Isaiah Glover. She is survived by her Mother, Frances Brady, sisters, Patty and Carol Villas, daughter, Heather Kelly and son,
Howard Glover, her many dear friends, Daisy Dog, Bandit and The Mayor Kitty.
There will be a celebration of her life in early June and will inform everyone with location and time