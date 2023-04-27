NAPA - Deborah Villas Dash, 73, of Napa, passed away unexpectedly on April 18. Before graduating from St. Helena High School in 1967, Her parents and her four siblings lived in Germany, Japan, and Hawaii as her Father Frank was a Captain in the Army. Later in life while living in Alaska, she earned a bachelors degree in journalism from The University of Alaska, Fairbanks, and pursued her passion for writing.

Deborah lived each day with an unmatched fervor for adventure, fueled by her curiosity. She had an insatiable appetite for knowledge and truly revered the planet and all its living things. If you knew her, you were well aware of her love of birds, bees and bugs. She marveled at the workings of nature. One of her many nicknames was, Queen of the trees. She was, and she knew them well. There was love in everything she did: The plants she grew, the birdhouses she tended to, the amazing meals she prepared, the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches wrapped just so, in wax paper, perfect for a snack on a hike… Lets not forget about the music. It wouldn't be long before she pulled you off of the chair to dance when she heard a song she loved. She touched and genuinely connected with people because of her open and absolute heart.