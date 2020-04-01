Deborah Lee Schlesinger

After a short but intense illness with AML, Debbie died in her sleep at the home of her daughter on Thursday March 26. She is survived by her son Richard and beloved grandchildren Ryan and Lauren in Buffalo, NY, and her daughter Suzanne in Redwood City, CA. Her grandchildren were her great joy. From her childhood in Boston, to her adult years in Pittsburgh, PA and Helena, MT, to her joyous retirement in St Helena, CA, Debbie explored the world. She explored literally, traveling the world throughout her entire life. Before she died she was excited about her next trip, exploring art and history in Tahiti in September. She explored intellectually, from her time at university and her advanced degrees in history, art history, public policy, and public management to her lifelong reading of every subject. She was a city, county and state librarian; a lobbyist for civil rights, women’s rights and freedom of speech; a signmaker and marcher-for-cause at every opportunity. In her retirement she was active and enthusiastic about Great Decisions, Current Affairs, Federated Women, University Women, Garden Club, Hill and Dale, and other groups and classes she took or helped lead. She was a great advocate for social justice. Debbie also spent time exploring art, her lifelong love. She created exuberant oil paintings, made jewelry, gardened as art, and decorated like a post-impressionist. She loved movies and all things political science, and enjoyed engaging in discussions with friends, family and colleagues about current events and world affairs. She was a true patron of the arts. She genuinely enjoyed meeting new people and immersing herself in other cultures. She left the world the same way she entered it: as a loving, kind, compassionate soul who always put others needs before her own. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite social justice cause. A celebration of Debbie’s life will be held for friends at her home in St Helena in mid-September, circumstances permitting. She is greatly missed.