Debra A. Madison

1953 – 2019
Debby passed away peacefully on July 9th. She is survived by her mother, Marilyn Dyer; her children, Christine and Michael; several grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Hugh; father Joe; and her brother Jeff.
Debby was raised in Napa and graduated from Napa High School. Her hobbies included enjoying the outdoors at the beach or relaxing on a cruise ship.
A Celebration of Life will be held for immediate family members. Any memorial donations – in lieu of flowers – can be made to the American Heart Association or The Humane Society.