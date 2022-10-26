Nov. 12, 1955—Oct. 11, 2022

NAPA—Debra Lee Moyer Taylor, born Nov. 12, 1955, in Redwood City, CA, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Oct. 11, 2022. Debbie bravely battled cancer for so long.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Brad; their two children: Tammrine Dayog and Brian (Carrie) Taylor; four grandchildren: Kaden, Megan, Chase, and Quinn; her two sisters and many loving relatives.

During Debbie’s early years, she lived in Brazil and became an accomplished equestrian. Later Debbie moved to San Carlos, CA. In high school Debbie met and eventually married her high school sweetheart, Brad Taylor. They were happily married for 48 years.

Debbie will be remembered for her love and devotion to family, friends, animals, and her artistic creations.

Her ashes will be scattered in her favorite place, Maui, at a later time. A mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Napa, CA, will be dedicated to Debbie at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) are greatly appreciated.