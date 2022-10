Debra Marie Muck passed away at her home on September 12, 2022. We will miss her smile and her sweetness.

She loved to travel, reading and coming to Redding to see her nephew and niece.

She is survived by Lois Muck, Tim Muck and Brad Muck. She is predeceased by her son, Jared; her Dad, Donald Muck; and brother Chris Muck. She will be missed.

Celebration of life will be held October 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mormon Church 2590 Trower. Reception to follow at the Elks Lodge from 12:30-3:00 p.m.