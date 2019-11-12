1942—2019
Del was born at St. Helena Hospital on February 24, 1942 to Ross and Violette Miller. His son Tim and granddaughter Nicole were privileged to be by his side when he died of kidney failure at his home in Napa on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Del joined his son Daniel in Heaven—what a joyful reunion that must have been! He enjoyed several years in the Baptist ministry as a Bus Pastor, then went on to become a Psychiatric Technician, working at Napa State Hospital for over 20 years. He was proud being part of the Napa County Grand Jury for the 2001-2002 term. He liked astronomy, sketching, and reading, but nothing was more essential than his Savior Jesus Christ.
He is survived by Kathie, his wife of 56 years, daughters Joanne (Jeff) Nelson and Rebecca (Chris) Johnson, son Tim, grandchildren Christopher Titus, Andrew Mayton, Brandon Behymer, Nicole Titus, Jessica Titus, Joy Gray, Wendy Miller, Kayd Miller, Courtney Miller and Colby Miller as well as nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, step-mother, son Daniel and great-grandson Chase Miller Titus. Services will be held at 11:00 Saturday November 16th at Calvary Baptist Church, 117 Theresa Ave, American Canyon. Family style meal at the church afterwards, and a private family only burial will follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation. Condolences can be shared with the family at claffeyandrota.com.