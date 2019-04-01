1928—2019
Della Dean Lien died March 24, 2019 in Woodland, California. She was born April 26, 1928 in Jefferson City, Missouri to Robert and Mary Wallace.
She married Harold Robert Lien on August 8, 1964 at Travis Airforce Base in Fairfield, California.
For 17 years Della managed Vacaville Unified School District cafeterias. She volunteered at the Napa Visitors Center, where she shared her love of Napa’s wonderful restaurants, wineries, and hotels with tourists from all over the world.
Della was preceded in death by her husband Harold in 1996. She is survived by her daughters Shona Elliott of Woodland, and Betsy Lien of Vallejo; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.