× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1931—2020

Delores (Dee) Schumacher passed peacefully on the evening of May 7. A resident of Napa for 42 years, she was co-owner with her late husband Gary of Swift Frame Picture Framing, Napa.

She is survived by her two sons, Erik and Kurt Schumacher, brother Alan Shepp, sister-in-law Diane Shepp, nieces Castiel Shepp and Zia Shepp-Sloan, grand daughters Michelle Anderson and Shanik Schumacher, and three great grand children.

In lieu of flowers please give to your favorite charity.