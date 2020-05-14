1931—2020
Delores (Dee) Schumacher passed peacefully on the evening of May 7. A resident of Napa for 42 years, she was co-owner with her late husband Gary of Swift Frame Picture Framing, Napa.
She is survived by her two sons, Erik and Kurt Schumacher, brother Alan Shepp, sister-in-law Diane Shepp, nieces Castiel Shepp and Zia Shepp-Sloan, grand daughters Michelle Anderson and Shanik Schumacher, and three great grand children.
In lieu of flowers please give to your favorite charity.
