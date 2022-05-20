Delores Elaine Shanks passed away in the early hours of May 2, 2022 at the age of 90. Delores was born in 1932 in Kalispell, Montana where she spent her young life growing up on the family farm. She was the oldest of the four children born to Clarence and Mildred Ray.

Later the family settled in Puyallup, Washington where Delores graduated from high school. Shortly thereafter, Delores married Bob Stinchcomb and they started a family together. After their divorce, Delores married Stan Dressler Sr. and they had two children together. They raised the entire family together and traveled overseas to Panama and Taiwan for Stan's army deployments.

Delores and Stan divorced after 10 years and Delores moved to Napa where she has lived for 47 years. She met Melvin Shanks in Napa some years later and they stayed married until Melvin's death. Delores was a homemaker and stayed home and raised her children until they were teenagers when she started her career. She worked at Silverado Country Club in the accounting office for 33 years. She loved her job and the people she worked with. She loved dressing up and shopping for that perfect outfit. Delores enjoyed shopping in local malls with her friends and daughters on the weekend. She loved entertaining at home for friends and family and always set a beautiful table. She also enjoyed bowling at the Bel Aire Bowl, playing Bridge and Domino's.

Delores is predeceased by her parents Clarence and Mildred Ray, her brother Ron, son Michael and her three husbands Bob Stinchcomb, Stanley Dressler Sr., and Melvin Shanks.

She is survived by her two sisters, Phyllis and Rosemary, her five children; Susan Thornhill, William (Bill) Adamson, Roberta (Bobbi) Jakovac, Diana Dressler and Stanley Dressler Jr.; nine grandchildren, Rodney, Jennifer, Jen, Rhiana, Christina, Jonathan, Jason, Kayla and Jessica; eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. The family recently took photos of its all-female five generations. Such a legacy Delores left to carryon.

Delores will be buried at Tulocay Cemetery on June 3, 2022 and a celebration of her life is taking place the same day.