1950—2020

Delores “Jean” Jarvis-Wheeler (nee Smith)

Long time beloved Calistoga resident, Delores Jean Jarvis, passed away at the age of 69 on February 28 after a brief and gallant battle with cancer. A dedicated matriarch, she was the cherished leader of her large extended family and a network of longtime friends and colleagues who miss her dearly.

Jean, known as “Jeanie”, was born on October 20, 1950 at March Field Air Force Base, Riverside, CA. A self-described Air Force brat, Jean’s early years with her family were spent stationed at various bases in the United States and in Europe. After she and her family moved to Fort Hamilton Air Force Base in 1968, she met her first husband Brian Jarvis, Stephanie’s father, in 1969. Jean moved from Corte Madera to the Napa Valley in 1983 with her second husband, Jim Wheeler, where she lived until moving to Globe, Arizona in 2018 to be with her long-time friend and soulmate Rob Berry until her untimely passing.