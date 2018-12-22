1935—2018
Delores L. Akins died on December 10, 2018 at her home in Napa, California. She was born on February 13, 1935 in Enid, Oklahoma and raised by her adoptive parents George and Lorenne McDonald. She graduated from Forreston High School in Forreston, Illinois and received her Bachelor’s Degree at Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa.
Delores loved researching her family genealogy and volunteered for the Napa Genealogy Library.
She is predeceased by her husband Jared Akins (died 1989), son Mark Akins, grandsons Joseph Shone and Daniel Cox, and son-in-law Buzz Shone.
Delores is survived by her partner of 28 years, Carol Llewellyn, her son Mathew Akins (Joy Sabino), her daughters Julia Shone and Suzanne Benton, and her son-in-law Tony Benton. Her surviving grandchildren are Jake Benton (Kristen), Jessica Heinle (William), Elisa Akins, Olivia Akins, Steven Hanson, Athena Shone, Samantha Shone, Buzzy Shone, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Donations to Napa Genealogy Library or Collabria Hospice of Napa. Arrangements by Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel.