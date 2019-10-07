Delores Ruiz

1934—2019
Delores Canepa Ruiz, 84, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by loved ones and went to her heavenly home on October 1, 2019.
Delores was born on November 10, 1934 in Oakland, California to David and Helen Canepa. She later moved to Napa with her parents and brother Ray. She graduated from Napa High School in 1952 and then worked for the phone company. In 1954 she married Thomas Ruiz, who was her loyal and dedicated husband for 65 years. Their son Ronnie was born a year after their marriage. Delores was devoted to her family and loved being a grandma. She was also an animal lover and especially loved cats. She was warm, compassionate, loyal, caring, and a good listener to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Delores is preceded in death by her parents, David and Helen Canepa; and her brother, Raymond Canepa. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Thomas Ruiz; her son, Ron Ruiz and his wife Jean; her granddaughters, Jamey (Randy) McClellan, Kristen Ruiz, and Amber (Brandon) Pedersen; her great-grandchildren, Anna, Sarah, Grace, Abigail, Tommy, and Joshua; sister-in-laws, Helen Garza, Cece Canepa, Angelina Ruiz and their families; brother-in-law, Manuel (Catherine) Ruiz and family; nieces, Caroline Larsen and Mary Canepa; cousins, Rita Christensen and Joe Poggi; and other relatives.